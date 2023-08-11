SC grants two-month bail to Nawab Malik in money laundering case

Malik was granted bail on health grounds. He is suffering from a chronic kidney disease, apart from various other ailments

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Updated: 11th August 2023 3:55 pm IST
Nawab Malik: I am not alone in this fight
Nawab Malik (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday granted a two-month bail to former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in a money laundering case.

Malik was granted bail on health grounds. He is suffering from a chronic kidney disease, apart from various other ailments.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Malik in February 2022 alleging that he usurped a property in Kurla with the help of Dawood Ibrahim’s late sister Haseena Parkar between 1999-2006.

ED had earlier alleged that since Parkar handled Dawood’s illegal businesses, the money was ultimately used for terror funding.

The ED’s case against Malik is based on an FIR (first information report) registered by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) against Dawood, a designated global terrorist and key 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts accused, and his aides under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)

In July the Bombay High Court had rejected the NCP leader’s medical bail plea.

(With Inputs from agencies)

