SC invalidates appointment of 25,753 teachers, other staff in West Bengal schools

The top court also ordered the state government to initiate a fresh selection process and complete it within three months.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd April 2025 12:10 pm IST
Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-run and state-aided schools in West Bengal, terming their selection process “vitiated and tainted”. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar upheld a Calcutta High Court verdict dated April 22, 2024, annulling the appointments.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Pronouncing the verdict, the CJI said the employees, whose appointments have been annulled, are not needed to return their salaries and other emoluments.

The top court also ordered the state government to initiate a fresh selection process and complete it within three months.

MS Creative School
Also Read
SC transfers plea on bridge collapse incidents in Bihar to Patna HC

It, however, made relaxation for the disabled employees on humanitarian grounds, saying they would remain in the job.

The bench fixed the West Bengal government’s plea challenging the high court direction for a CBI probe for hearing on April 4.

On February 10, the top court reserved its judgement on a batch of petitions in the matter.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd April 2025 12:10 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button