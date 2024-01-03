SC issues notice on Mahua Moitra’s plea against expulsion from LS

Moitra has moved the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution challenging her expulsion from the Lower House of Parliament on December 8.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Lok Sabha Secretariat on a plea filed by Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra challenging her expulsion from the lower House of Parliament.

Refusing to pass any interim relief, a bench comprising Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta sought a response from the Secretary General of Lok Sabha and directed listing of Moitra’s plea in the week commencing March 11, 2024.

In her plea, the MP from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar parliamentary constituency, has called the decision of her expulsion as “unfair, unjust and arbitrary”.

The action against her was taken following the Ethics Committee probe on ‘cash for Parliament questions’ charge.

