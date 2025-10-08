SC issues notices to X, Assam BJP over viral Islamophobic video

The Supreme Court has issued notices to micro-blogging platform ‘X’ and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Assam Unit over a plea seeking the removal of a controversial AI-generated video posted by the latter.



The purported video posted by the party’s state unit on September 15 on its official ‘X’ handle allegedly claims that Assam would face a “Muslim takeover” if the saffron party loses the Assembly elections next year.

On Tuesday, October 8, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta heard the case and sought responses from X and the Assam BJP. The matter will next be heard on October 28. The petition was filed by journalist Qurban Ali and senior advocate Anjana Prakash.

Quoting advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing for the petitioners, said the video was part of the BJP’s election campaign and “openly targets, vilifies and demonises Muslims.” He argued that the content violates previous Supreme Court directions on curbing hate speech.

“As the ruling dispensation, BJP-Assam is constitutionally obligated to uphold the secular values enshrined in the basic structure of the Constitution,” the plea read.



It further read, “However, the video circulated from its official handle blatantly targets, vilifies, and demonises Muslims, while seeking public support on the premise that re-electing the BJP would ‘save’ the state from such a scenario.”

He also added that a suo motu case ought to have been registered in keeping with the top court’s earlier directions in petitions against inflammatory speech.