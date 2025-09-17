Assam BJP shares Islamophobic AI video ahead of 2026 polls, draws flak

In a direct attack against the country’s Muslim community, the Bharatiya Janata Party in Assam posted an AI-generated video implying that without the saffron party, the northeastern state would be dominated by Muslims.

The video was posted by the BJP Assam Pradesh X account on September 15. So far, it has gained 2.5 million views.

The post reads: We can’t let this dream of Paaijaan (Muslims) to be true!!

We can’t let this dream of Paaijaan to be true!! pic.twitter.com/NllcbTFiwV — BJP Assam Pradesh (@BJP4Assam) September 15, 2025

The video starts with an elderly Muslim man cutting meat with the text ‘Beef Legalisation.’ It then shifts to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi with a Pakistani flag in the background and text saying, ‘Pakistan Link Pirty.’ Next, it shows Assam’s famous tea gardens with only Muslim tourists with the text, ‘Assam Tea States.’

The video also shows landmarks such as the Guwahati Airport, the famous water theme park Guwahati Accoland, Rang Ghar, the state’s oldest amphitheatre used as a royal sports pavilion during the Ahom dynasty, the Guwahati stadium and the town in general inhabited solely by Muslims.

The video shows scenes of illegal migrants easily entering Assam from neighbouring countries, Hindus losing their lands to Muslims, with a claim that without the BJP, the state would have a 90 percent Muslim population.

The video then concludes with “Choose Your Vote Carefully.”

Assam is currently governed by the BJP with Himanta Biswa Sarma as its chief minister. Himanta is known for his Islamophobic remarks and has openly called for stricter measures against illegal immigrants, particularly targeting the Muslim community.

Assembly elections in the state are due next year.

Asaduddin calls AI-video disturbing

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took to X, expressing his anguish and calling it disgusting.

“BJP Assam has posted a disgusting AI video that shows a Muslim-majority Assam if there was no BJP. They are not fear-mongering just for votes, this is the repulsive Hindutva ideology in true form. The very existence of Muslims in India is a problem for them, their dream is a Muslim-mukt bharat. Besides this constant whining, they’ve no vision for India,” his X post read.

BJP Assam has posted a disgusting AI video that shows a Muslim-majority Assam if there was no BJP. They are not fear-mongering just for votes, this is the repulsive Hindutva ideology in true form. The very existence of Muslims in India is a problem for them, their dream is a… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 17, 2025

Internet divided

The internet seems to be divided, with some calling it a “very scary situation,” while others termed a “motive to spread communal hate.”

One X user mocks the saffron party saying, “BJP can’t campaign without Pakistan.”

Another X user says, “Shame on every Assamese Hindu who endorses this vicious ad. This is what @himantabiswa has reduced Assam to- a radicalised communal state.”

Another X user says, “BJPs hate driven politics is becoming a cancer for India. Instead of uniting, they thrive on dividing Hindus and Muslims just to grab votes,” while one points out the deplorable civic infrastructure, saying, “Your hindu muslman trick failed. Try something else like good roads, more employment, etc.”

Another says, “By looking at this campaign of the BJP in Assam, it becomes clear that once again they have resorted to the politics of fear and division. The diversity of Assam, which for centuries has been the strength of this state, is being portrayed by them as a problem. This is merely an attempt to reap political benefits, not to work for the well being of the people of Assam!”

Some X users have come in support of the video. One X user says, “This is Congress’ dream!”

Another X user says, “Paaijaan can keep dreaming… Assam will never be his fiefdom.”

One more says, “Besharam bhdwe,” while one says, “These illegal immigrants from Bangladesh are frustrating me. When will they stop entering India?” and one appeals to Assam voters to chose BJP in the next Assembly elections, “These scenes though AI reminds of Sam Raimi’s The Evil De@d Please Save Assam Please Choose Only BJP.”

(This copy has been updated with a new feature photo)