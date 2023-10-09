SC likely to decide eligibility of BEd candidates for Bihar primary teacher jobs today

BPSC conducted the examination from August 24 to 26 where more than three lakh of B.Ed aspirants participated.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 9th October 2023 12:04 pm IST
Supreme Court

Patna: The Supreme Court on Monday is likely to decide the eligibility of B.Ed job aspirants who have recently taken the examination for Class 1 to 5 teacher recruitment in Bihar.

A hearing with regards to teacher recruitment in Bihar is scheduled in the Supreme Court on Monday where the fate of more than three lakh B.Ed aspirants who sat for examination in August, would be decided.

The Bihar government had moved the Supreme Court in September on the issue of inclusion of B.Ed degree holders in the recruitment process for appointment of primary teachers this year. The government filed an SLP in the Supreme Court and pointed out that the recruitment body Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had issued the notification before the decision of Supreme Court and hence a large number of B.Ed aspirants had filed the forms for the job and deposited the fees as well.

The Supreme Court’s decision comes in connection with the recruitment of primary teachers in Rajasthan where only the aspirants having DElEd are eligible for the jobs.

The Bihar government has pointed out that the B.Ed aspirants, who sat for the examination should have been considered in the current recruitment. In future notification for the recruitment of primary teachers, the B.Ed aspirants would not be eligible.

