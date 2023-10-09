SC to hear pleas against delay by Centre in clearing Collegium recommendations

Supreme Court told Attorney General that around 70 recommendations made by SC Collegium are pending with Union government for clearance.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 9th October 2023 8:45 am IST
supreme court
Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will examine on Monday the issue of Collegium recommendations for appointment of judges stuck with the Centre.

A bench of Justices S.K. Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia will resume hearing on a plea filed by the Advocates Association Bengaluru seeking contempt action against the Union government over delays in notifying names forwarded by the Collegium for appointments.

On September 26, the top court had said that it will closely monitor the delay made by the Centre in clearing Collegium recommendations made for appointment and transfer of judges in higher judiciary.

The Supreme Court told Attorney General R. Venkataramani that around 70 recommendations made by the SC Collegium are pending with the Union government for clearance.

On an assurance given by Venkataramani that he will obtain the government’s instructions on the issue, the apex court adjourned the hearing for October 9.

“I thought of saying a lot. But since the Attorney (General) is asking only for seven days, I am holding myself. On the next date, I may not be quiet,” Justice Kaul, who is also a part of the SC Collegium, had said.

In February, the Supreme Court had warned the Centre over the delay saying it may result in both administrative and judicial actions which may not be palatable. “Don’t make us take a stand which will be very uncomfortable…”, it said.

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
