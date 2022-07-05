SC man beaten up in Sangareddy village over love affair

Sangareddy: An SC man, B Naresh (26) of Chilamamidi in Sangareddy district, who is said to have been romantically involved with a married woman from the same village, was roughed up by the woman’s husband and his relatives.

Even as villagers witnessed, the group dragged Naresh onto the road and hit him with sticks in broad daylight.

#Horrible A young man was given a Talibani punishment, they kept beating mercilessly and clapping, the incident is painful.



A Dalit youth was publicly thrashed and abused by alleged upper caste people in Sangareddy, Telangana.pic.twitter.com/PFLZ5oszFf — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) July 5, 2022

A case has been filed at Jharasangam police station against the woman’s husband and his relatives.

Naresh’s parents and grandmother, who came to his aid, were also assaulted. Naresh suffered serious injuries. They have all been admitted to the Zaheerabad Government Hospital.

According to reports, Naresh was involved with a woman from the same village but from a different community. The issue was brought to the attention of community elders. At the time, village elders instructed Naresh and the woman to avoid each other.

Meanwhile, when the woman’s husband returned home from work on Sunday, he found Naresh at his house. After seeing the husband at the door, Naresh pushed him aside and ran.

On Monday, the woman’s husband and his relatives called Naresh for a talk. As soon as Naresh arrived with his family, they all pounced on him and began attacking the group with sticks.