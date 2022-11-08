SC order temporary respite for Soren, likely to be summoned again by ED

Ranchi: Hemant Soren’s troubles do not seem to end even after getting immediate relief from the Supreme Court over a PIL alleging illegal mining and money laundering by the Jharkhand Chief Minister.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has traced money laundering of more than Rs 1,000 crore in a case related to illegal mining in Jharkhand and is preparing to summon Soren again for questioning on the same.

The ED had called Soren for questioning on November 3, but the latter had sought three weeks’ time citing his unavailability. He is likely to be summoned for the second time after November 15, sources said.

The ED can move the court for further action if Soren doesn’t appear for questioning even after repeated summons.

The SC on Monday held the PIL against Soren and his associates as not maintainable. It was filed by a person named Shivshankar Sharma in the Jharkhand High Court, on which Soren and his government filed a special leave petition (SLP), questioning its maintainability.

During the hearing on this SLP, the counsel for the defendant argued that there were sufficient facts proving investment in shell companies and allocation of mining leases, on the basis of which the hearing on the PIL should be continued.

The SC rejected the ED’s argument and said that if it had enough evidence of money laundering, it could probe the matter itself.

The hearing on the PIL against Soren in the Jharkhand High Court has been cancelled by the SC’s order, but the ED’s investigation in this case remains unaffected.