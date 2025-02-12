SC orders APSRTC to pay Rs 9 cr compensation in 2009 accident case

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court of India has directed the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) to pay Rs 9 crore in compensation to the family of a woman who died in a bus accident in 2009.

The ruling marks the end of a long legal battle initiated by the family of the deceased, Lakshmi Nagalla, who was killed when an APSRTC bus collided with their car on June 13, 2009.

Lakshmi Nagalla was travelling with her husband and two daughters from Annavaram to Rajahmundry when the tragic accident occurred, resulting in Lakshmi’s death and injuries to her family.

Following the accident, Lakshmi’s husband, Shyam Prasad, sought compensation from APSRTC, filing a case with the Secunderabad Motor Accidents Tribunal.

Shyam Prasad argued that his wife was a Computer Science Masters graduate working in the United States and earning $11,600 per month. He sought Rs 9 crore in compensation for the loss of his wife.

In 2014, the Secunderabad Motor Accidents Tribunal ruled in favour of the family, ordering APSRTC to pay Rs 8.05 crore.

APSRTC challenged this decision in the Telangana High Court, which reduced the compensation amount to Rs 5.75 crore.

Dissatisfied, the family appealed to the Supreme Court, which has now ordered APSRTC to pay Rs 9 crore in compensation, marking a significant victory for the grieving family