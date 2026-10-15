SC panel opens portal for CJP July 20 violence complaints

New Delhi: A Supreme Court-appointed panel probing the July 20 violence during Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests has launched an online portal inviting complaints, statements and evidence from affected persons and witnesses, while assuring confidentiality for vulnerable witnesses.

The High Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC), chaired by retired Supreme Court Justice R Subhash Reddy, has asked affected persons, witnesses and other concerned stakeholders to submit their complaints, representations, statements, documents and other relevant evidence through its portal — https://hpec.nic.in/ — by selecting the appropriate format.

The committee has also prescribed formats for submitting information and material, according to a notice issued by the panel.

People can also submit their representations physically at the HPEC office at Shiksha Sadan, 17, Rouse Avenue Institutional Area, the notice said.

The Supreme Court had constituted a five-member HPEC to enquire into all aspects of the incidents of violence at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and at places outside the national capital during July 2026, including the broader issues surrounding the incidents.

Besides Justice Reddy, the committee comprises former Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, former Delhi High Court judge Justice Shalinder Kaur, former CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla and retired Meghalaya DGP L R Bishnoi.

The committee will examine all issues, including the use of pellet guns, targeted violence and harassment of female protesters, and excessive violence and destruction of property allegedly occasioned on either side, the public notice said.

“The Hon’ble Supreme Court has granted liberty to the parties to the writ petitions to approach the HPEC and submit such relevant material, documentary evidence and suggestions as they may deem fit, in such manner as may be decided by the HPEC through its Chairperson,” it said.

The panel’s online submission facility has been developed in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions to safeguard vulnerable witnesses and facilitate the submission of material by affected persons and other stakeholders.

The apex court has directed the committee to extend due protection to vulnerable witnesses and keep their identities confidential and undisclosed.

“The Hon’ble Court has also directed that utmost confidentiality shall be maintained in respect of statements made and evidence submitted by such vulnerable witnesses before the HPEC,” the notice said.

The Supreme Court ordered the constitution of the committee while hearing a batch of pleas alleging police excesses against student protesters during the agitation spearheaded by the CJP, alongside allegations of violence against police personnel.

The CJP-led march to Parliament on July 20 in Delhi had witnessed clashes between protesters and security personnel, who used lathis and tear gas shells to disperse crowds attempting to move towards Parliament.

The student-led protests, which spread to several cities, centred on the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The agitation began at Jantar Mantar on June 20 and was called off on July 25 after Pradhan resigned and the government accepted the CJP’s other demands.