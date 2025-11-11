SC pays homage to victims of Delhi blast

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday paid homage to the victims of the car blast near the Red Fort here, and said the top court is committed to uphold the rule of law.

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai said in this hour of grief, the Supreme Court stands with the citizens of the country.

“The Supreme Court is committed to uphold the rule of law and may the departed soul rest in peace,” the CJI said.

The observations were made by the CJI in a full court reference held to pay homage to senior advocates Sharat S Javali and Jagdish Chandra Gupta, who passed away recently.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing 12 people and gutting several vehicles, officials said.