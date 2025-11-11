Red Fort blast: Delhi police file case under UAPA

The Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) invoking stringent terrorism and explosives-related provisions following Monday night’s deadly car explosion near Red Fort that killed nine people and left around 20 others injured.

UAPA charges

According to officials, the FIR cites Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), in addition to Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act. Section 16 of the UAPA deals with punishment for a terrorist act that has already occurred. If such an act results in loss of life, those found guilty may face life imprisonment or even the death penalty, along with a fine.

Section 18 focuses on planning, conspiracy, or aiding a terrorist act, allowing authorities to prosecute individuals who facilitate, advise, incite, or prepare for terrorism, even if the act itself does not take place.

Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act concern the illegal manufacture, possession, and use of explosive materials. Investigators have also included charges of murder and attempted murder under the Indian Penal Code to cover the deaths and injuries caused by the blast.

The explosion ripped through a parked vehicle near the Mughal-era monument late Monday, November 10, shattering nearby windows and triggering panic in the area.

Emergency teams worked overnight

Emergency teams, including bomb disposal units and forensic experts, worked overnight to analyse the debris for explosive traces and mechanical components.

Police said teams are combing CCTV footage and vehicle ownership records to identify possible suspects.

Coordination has been established with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as part of the broader probe into potential terrorist links.

Police detain car owner

The police have detained the car’s owner, identified as Md Salman, in Haryana’s Gurugram. Salman had sold his car to a person in Okhla, the official said, adding that the car was registered in his name and had a Haryana registration number plate.

“Delhi Police along with Gurugram police detained Md Salman on Monday and are questioning him about the car. He had sold it to a person in Okhla named Devendra. Later, the vehicle was again sold to someone in Ambala and police are tracing the people,” a senior police officer said.

Probing all angles: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said investigators are keeping all options open while probing the blast. “All angles are being probed by the investigators, and no possibility is ruled out,” he said after meeting some of the injured at the LNJP hospital here.

Asked whether it was a terrorist attack, Shah said, “It is difficult to say what caused the incident. Until the samples recovered from the blast site are analysed by forensics and NSG, we can’t say anything. But we are not ruling out anything and investigating all angles.”

The home minister said eight people lost their lives and several others were injured. Teams of the Delhi Police, NIA, NSG and forensics have started the probe, he said and hoped that the exact details of the blast would be unearthed soon.

“I will visit the blast site soon and will hold a high-level meeting tomorrow with top officials to analyse the explosion,” he said.

Chandni Chowk market to be closed on Tuesday

The Chandni Chowk market will be closed on Tuesday, the market association said. “The shops in Chandni Chowk will be closed on Tuesday as there is fear among traders after the blast,” said Sanjay Bhargaw, president of the Chandni Chowk Traders Association.

Bhargaw, whose shop is a few hundred metres from the blast site, said the explosion was so strong that their entire building shook. “There was chaos in the market as people started running,” he said.

Following the incident, several traders’ associations have sought increased security arrangements in crowded commercial areas.

The New Delhi Traders’ Association (NDTA) said several abandoned cars are parked in Connaught Place’s inner circle parking lots.

“The parking lots are full of illegal hawkers’ goods being used as storehouses. Pedestrian corridors are blocked by big stalls, leaving little room for movement or escape during emergencies. We have requested the NDMC enforcement wing and Delhi Police to take immediate action,” Atul Bhargav of the NDTA said.