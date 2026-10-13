SC points out 10 defects in Rahul, INDIA bloc’s plea against CEC

The Supreme Court registry has flagged more than 10 defects in the petition filed by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders against alleged mass voter deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, according to Press Trust of India (PTI).

Citing sources, PTI reported that the registry on Monday, October 12, asked the filing lawyer to submit a clear copy of the identity card of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and a co-petitioner. The Economic Times listed the defects as follows:

The court fee was short by Rs 220

A clear copy of Kharge’s identity card, which was submitted with the petition, has been sought

Vakalatnamas, the documents authorising lawyers to represent the petitioners, were missing or unsigned for nine Opposition leaders

Clear copies of the documents supporting the petition have been sought

Supporting material relating to the Election Commission’s decision to initiate the SIR exercise is required

Digital copies, including on a pen drive, of the Election Commission’s June 24, 2025, decision to begin the revision and other relevant records have been sought

A copy of an earlier judgment was not annexed

The registry sought clarification on why individual Election Commissioners have been named as private respondents in a writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution

Some pages in the petition and accompanying documents were reportedly unclear or difficult to read

Supporting documents were submitted in small fonts, raising legibility concerns.

The petition seeks an independent audit of deletions and modifications made during the SIR, to be completed within a fixed time. It asks the court to constitute a committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge and assisted by technical experts and eminent citizens.

Gandhi and other Opposition leaders walked to the apex court on Monday, October 12, in a “Chalo Dilli: March for Democracy” rally, before filing the plea. Eleven leaders, including Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary MA Baby, signed the petition against the Election Commission of India and its three election commissioners.

The march was the latest in a series of street protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Thousands of supporters joined it after the Supreme Court declined a meeting request by Gandhi and Kharge with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, citing similar matters already pending before the court. The Opposition has demanded Kumar’s resignation, a halt to the SIR and a return to paper ballots.