SC protects sacked IAS officer Pooja Khedkar from arrest till Feb 14

Puja Khedkar is accused of misrepresenting information in her application for the UPSC civil services examination.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 15th January 2025 1:59 pm IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday protected former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination, from arrest till February 14.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma issued notice to the Delhi government and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Khedkar’s plea seeking anticipatory bail.

The matter was posted for hearing on February 14.

Puja Khedkar is accused of misrepresenting information in her application for the UPSC civil services examination, 2022, to get reservation benefits.

She refuted all the allegations against her.

