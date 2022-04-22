SC pulls up Delhi police on Suresh Chavhanke’s hate speech

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed dissatisfaction with the Delhi Police affidavit which stated that Sudarshan News’s Editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke’s speech at the Hindu Yuva Vahini event did not amount to hate speech.

In the same vein, the Supreme Court has called for a fresh affidavit to be presented.

Chavhanke at the Hindu Yuva Vahini, a right-wing event held in Delhi in December 2021, administered a provocative oath. The oath can roughly be translated to, “We take an oath and make a resolution that till our last breath, we shall fight, die for and if need be, kill, to make this country a Hindu rashtra”.

Later, Chavhanke shared the video of the event on his Twitter account with a caption, “The lions and lionesses of Hindu Yuva Vahini taking an oath for Hindu Rashtra”.

After the video went viral on social media, Twitterati pointed out that Uttar Pradesh minister Rajeshwar Singh was also present at the event.