How dare they: SC raps Greater Noida magistrate’s CJP notice

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday, September 9, came down heavily on the Greater Noida executive magistrate for issuing a notice to a student for taking part in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led Jantar Mantar protest, asking how the magistrate “dared” to issue a notice despite the court’s earlier order.

The apex court said it would seek an explanation from the Greater Noida executive magistrate. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said how the executive magistrate could issue such a notice when the top court had earlier directed that no penal action would be taken against students.

‘No question of taking action against our youth’

Senior Advocate Biswajeet Bhattacharya mentioned the matter before a three-judge bench led by CJI Kant, asserting that an “experiment” was being done with students of India and that the notice, which was also revoked, was contrary to the top court’s September 1 order.

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He submitted that the authorities are prima facie in contempt of court and a subsequent withdrawal cannot absolve them. “You are absolutely right. There is no question of taking action against our youth. We have passed a clear order,” the CJI said.

“We are surprised how the magistrate can dare to issue a notice when we have already annulled and directed that no action will be taken. No penal action against any student. It was a clear-cut order,” added the CJI.

CJI Kant asked the senior lawyer to place the facts on record and said, “We will ask for an explanation. Let him explain.”

The bench also comprised Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Student claims to have participated CJP protests peacefully

A student of Gautam Buddha University (GBU), who allegedly participated in a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, was served a notice by the Greater Noida Executive Magistrate seeking a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh for maintaining peace, officials said on Tuesday, September 8, adding that the order was later revoked.

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The student, Akshat Tripathi, however, denied the allegations and claimed that he had participated in the protest peacefully and was not attending university classes at the time.

The notice was issued on September 4 under Section 130 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

SC’s September 1 order

On September 1, the top court quashed all FIRs registered against students who participated in the CJP-led protests across the country between July 20 and 25.

The bench headed by CJI Kant had also directed the Centre to provide within three months compensation to families of students who ended their lives over the NEET paper leak.

Closing the criminal proceedings against the protesters at the Centre’s request, the bench had said, “Keeping in view the future prospects of the young protesters, we invoke our powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to do complete justice.”

The CJP-led march on July 20 in Delhi saw clashes between protesters and security personnel, who used lathis and teargas shells to disperse crowds attempting to move towards Parliament.