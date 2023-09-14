SC real-time data will reflect on National Judicial Data Grid: CJI

'At a click of a button, you can access statistical information relating to institution, disposal and pendency of cases,' he said.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th September 2023 12:03 pm IST
'They've made entire nation proud': CJI on Chandrayaan-3 mission's success
Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Thursday announced that case details of the Supreme Court will be made available on the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) on a daily real-time daily basis.

Peoples Career

“At a click of a button, you can access statistical information relating to institution, disposal and pendency of cases,” he said.

CJI Chandrachud said that onboarding on NJDG portal is under the top court’s open data policy to bring transparency and accountability in the judicial domain.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
SC refuses to relax blanket ban on bursting of crackers in Delhi

In July during vacation, the disposal was 5,500 as opposed to 3,315, he said, adding that there are less than 100 cases pending before 2000.

Under the new initiative, Supreme Court case data for both civil and criminal cases may be analysed based on the age of the case to generate case management reports.

NJDG is an online platform under the eCourts Project already having a database of orders, judgments and case details of District & Subordinate Courts and High Courts.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th September 2023 12:03 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button