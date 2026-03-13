SC refuses plea on Tirumala Laddu misinformation campaign

SC refuses plea on Tirumala laddu misinformation posters, says probe already underway; asks petitioner to submit evidence to SIT investigating animal fat allegations.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 13th March 2026 12:01 pm IST
Tirupati Laddu
Tirupati Laddu

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction for taking action against individuals or organisations allegedly spreading misinformation through posters or public statements about the Tirumala laddu controversy.

Five member SIT setup by SC in 2024

The top court, on October 4, 2024, had set up a five-member independent SIT to probe the allegations of animal fat used in preparing Tirupati laddus to “assuage the feelings of crores of people”, while making clear that the court cannot be used as a “political battleground”.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said a criminal case has been registered in the matter, and the probe is going on.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

The bench said the petitioner or any other interested person can submit the materials, if any, to the probe agency for the purpose of taking the investigation to a logical conclusion.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 13th March 2026 12:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button