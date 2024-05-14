SC refuses to entertain plea seeking ban on PM Narendra Modi from elections

Petitioner withdrew the plea and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th May 2024 2:58 pm IST
Don't want to be generous: SC declines to accept Ramdev, Balkrishna's apologies
Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking to bar Prime Minister Narendra Modi from elections for allegedly making hate speeches and violating the Model Code of Conduct during campaigning.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and S C Sharma asked the petitioner to approach the authorities concerned for the redressal of the grievance.

“Have you approached authorities. For writ of mandamus you must approach the authorities first,” the bench said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat

The petitioner withdrew the plea and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Fatima, through Advocate Anand S Jondhale, seeking a direction to the Election Commission to disqualify Modi from elections for six years under the Representation of People Act.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th May 2024 2:58 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button