SC rejects Telangana govt’s plea against HC guidelines on social media cases

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court of India has dismissed a petition filed by the Telangana government challenging guidelines issued by the Telangana High Court on handling cases related to objectionable social media posts against the government and the chief minister.

A bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Vijay Bishnoi refused to interfere with the High Court’s September 10 judgment, which had laid down safeguards for police action in such matters.

HC rules in favour of social media account holder

The High Court had ruled in favour of Durgam Shashidhar Goud, who runs a social media account under the name “Nallabalu,” and had sought the quashing of multiple cases registered against him in Ramagundam, Karimnagar and Godavarikhani Town police stations, along with the Cyber Security Bureau.

The cases pertained to social media posts allegedly containing objectionable and corruption-related allegations against the state government and the chief minister.

HC’s guidelines

While granting relief, the High Court issued eight guidelines, including the requirement of prior judicial scrutiny before registering cases in such matters. It also directed police to strictly follow the Supreme Court’s arrest safeguards laid down in the Arnesh Kumar vs State of Bihar case.

The court further clarified that defamation is a non-cognisable offence and that police cannot register an FIR directly, requiring complainants to approach a magistrate instead.

Telangana govt challenges HC directions, SC declines to proceed

The Telangana government challenged these directions through a Special Leave Petition. However, after hearing arguments from senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, the Supreme Court bench declined to proceed with the matter.

Justice Pardiwala remarked that there was nothing improper in a High Court issuing guidelines to caution police on how to handle sensitive cases involving speech and allegations.

The bench said it had examined the guidelines in detail and found no reason to intervene, adding that authorities are bound to follow such directions once issued by a High Court.