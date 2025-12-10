SC reservation being misused in Telangana Gram Panchayat polls: VHP

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) here complained to the Telangana State Election Commission (TGSEC) that some persons who have converted to Christianity are allegedly misusing Scheduled Caste (SC) reservation seats in the Gram Panchayat elections that are being held across the Telangana.

VHP Telangana state committee members on Wednesday, December 10, submitted a complaint to bring alleging that there is "serious misuse" in the Scheduled Caste (SC) reservation seats in the state with regard to the Gram Panchayat elections that are being held.

L Jagaishwar from the VHP in his complaint to the TGSEC wrote that members of the SC community who have converted to Christianity are contesting in the reserved seats allotted for Scheduled Caste members He stated that the reservations are “constitutionally” not applicable for those who have converted from Hinduism to Christianity.

“However, they are participating in the elections by attaching false reservation documents and abusing SC reservation. Although we have complained about this matter in writing to the local election authorities at many places, no action has been taken so far,” he claimed.

The VHP state committee members asked the TGSEC to immediately disqualify all the candidates contesting on the reserved seats of Scheduled Castes if they are doing so in spite of converting to Christianity.

As per the notification issued by the Telangana State Election Commission, elections will be held on December 11, 14 and 17 for 12,728 posts of sarpanchs and 1,12,242 wards.