SC reserves verdict on AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s bail plea

Jain is currently out on interim medical bail.

Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment on the regular bail petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

A bench, headed by Justice Bela M. Trivedi, finished hearing the oral arguments advanced by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Jain and Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The bench, also comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal, indicated that it will deliver verdicts in Jain’s case and plea filed by other co-accused at one time.

Jain is currently out on interim medical bail.

The apex court had initially granted him interim relief in May last year for six weeks and then, has been extending this from time to time.

The AAP leader had moved the Supreme Court seeking bail against the Delhi High Court order dismissing his regular bail plea.

In April 2023, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the bail plea of Jain stating that the applicant is an influential person and can tamper with evidence.

