SC slams Assam govt for not deporting foreigners

people declared as foreigners in detention centres indefinitely rather than deporting them.

Published: 4th February 2025 2:27 pm IST
Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: “Are you waiting for some muhūrat”, the Supreme Court remarked on Tuesday as it came down heavily on the Assam government for keeping

A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said once the detained persons are held to be foreigners, they should be deported immediately.

“You have refused to start deportation saying their addresses are not known. Why should it be our concern? You deport to their foreign country. Are you waiting for some muhurat (auspicious time)?

“Once you declare a person foreigner, then you have to take the next logical step. You cannot detain them till eternity. Article 21 of the Constitution is there. There are many foreigner detention centres in Assam. How many have you deported?” the bench told the counsel appearing for the Assam government.

The top court directed the Assam government to start within two weeks the deportation of 63 persons kept in detention centres and file a compliance affidavit.

The bench was hearing a plea concerning the deportation of persons declared foreigners and facilities at the detention centres in Assam.

