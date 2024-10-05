SC, ST Commission criticizes RGUKT for lack of caretakers, faculty

Hyderabad: Members of the SC and ST Commission expressed dissatisfaction with the officials of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar during their campus visit on Friday.

They criticized the university for having only five caretakers assigned to 6,000 female students, deeming this ratio unacceptable.

The commission directed the university to ensure an adequate number of caretakers and also urged the administration to address the faculty shortage.

Additionally, they called for the removal of chief warden Sridhar due to allegations of misconduct with students and criticized him for not attending the meeting.

Students shared their grievances with the commission members, expressing frustration over inadequate faculty and basic amenities.

They claimed that the chief warden was harassing them, using university regulations as justification for his behaviour.

Students release poster against VC

On Thursday night, students released a poster accusing the in-charge Vice-Chancellor, Prof. S. Venkata Ramana, of corruption, alleging he unlawfully claimed his salary for nine months.

They further accused him of appointing private individuals improperly and misappropriating public funds.

Additionally, there were allegations of sexual assault against female employees, prompting calls for a government investigation into his conduct.

