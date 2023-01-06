SC stays Telangana HC order for 2-month jail to NTPC chair in contempt case

Earlier during the day, the top court had agreed to hear the appeal of Gurdeep Singh, the NTPC Chairman and Managing Director.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 6th January 2023 3:43 pm IST
SC stays Telangana HC to NTPC chairperson in contempt case
SC stays Telangana HC to NTPC chairperson in contempt case

Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Telangana High Court order awarding a two-month jail term to the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) chairperson in a contempt case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the NTPC chief, that the high court order needed to stay.

“We are staying the high court order,” the bench said.

Earlier during the day, the top court had agreed to hear the appeal of Gurdeep Singh, the NTPC Chairman and Managing Director.

Also Read
Telangana HC sentences NTPC chairman for 2 months in jail

“This is the case in which the NTPC chairperson has been awarded two months’ jail term in a contempt case relating to appointments of some non-executive employees,” the law officer had submitted in the forenoon.

“We will hear it,” the bench had said and asked the law officer to provide three copies of the petitions for the judges.

On December 31, the Telangana High Court sentenced Singh in a contempt case.

The high court, however, had suspended the judgment for six weeks to allow the contemnor to move a superior court to avail legal remedy to mitigate the sentence.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button