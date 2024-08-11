SC to hear on Monday bail pleas of BRS leader K Kavitha in excise policy case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday bail pleas filed by BRS leader K Kavitha, an accused in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

As per the causelist published on the website of the apex court, a bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan will hear the matter on August 12.

Notably, the same Bench, on August 9, allowed bail pleas of senior AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the CBI as well as the ED case linked to the same liquor scam.

A court here extended the judicial custody of K. Kavitha in the excise policy case on July 31.

The accused was produced through video conferencing from Tihar Jail upon expiry of the previously granted judicial custody.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court extended, till August 9, the judicial custody of the accused in the CBI case and till August 13 in the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Kavitha, the daughter of BRS chief and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, was denied bail by the Delhi High Court on July 1.

A bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma said that the material collected in the course of the investigation revealed that she was one of the chief conspirators in the entire conspiracy relating to the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped new excise policy.

Kavitha had petitioned the Delhi High Court after a special court here on May 6 turned down her regular bail pleas. She was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and later by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 11 when she was in Tihar Jail.