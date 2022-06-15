SC to hear plea against UP govt’s ‘bulldozer action’ on June 16

In an important development, the Supreme Court of India will hear a plea by the Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind against the illegal demolition drives by the Uttar Pradesh state government.

Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind moved to the apex court on June 13 seeking directions to be given to the Yogi Adityanath-led state government to ensure that no more demolition drives take place in the state without following the proper procedure.

The organisation had earlier filed the plea on the issue of demolition of buildings in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital.

The fresh applications said that subsequent to the last hearing in the matter some new developments have taken place that require the attention of this court.

One of the pleas said, “Some objectionable and offensive remarks were made by two political leaders a few days ago which led to communal tension in numerous parts of the country. Following the remarks of the two political leaders, a bandh was called for by a group of people in the district of Kanpur in protest.”

“On the day of the protest, a scuffle broke out between the Hindu and Muslim religious communities, and stone-pelting took place between the two communities. That after the violence in Kanpur, a number of persons in authority have stated in the media that the properties of suspects/accused would be confiscated and demolished. Even the Chief Minister of the state has said in the media that the houses of accused persons would be razed using bulldozers,” the plea said.

The plea alleged that the adoption of such extra-legal measures is clearly in violation of the principles of natural justice, especially when the apex court is hearing the present matter.

(The story has been edited with inputs from the PTI)