SC to take up Delhi Police appeal against bail in 2020 riots case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is slated to continue hearing on Monday the bail pleas of student leaders Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatima, and Shifa-ur-Rehman ,all accused under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the alleged “larger conspiracy” behind the 2020 North East Delhi riots.

As per the causelist published on the apex court’s website, a Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria will continue to hear the submissions of the Delhi Police opposing bail. In an earlier hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Delhi Police, had submitted that the 2020 violence was not a spontaneous communal clash but a “well-designed, well-crafted” attack on national sovereignty.

“Your lordships were told, there was a protest, and it resulted in communal riots. First of all, I would like the myth to be busted. This was not a spontaneous riot but well-designed, well-crafted, orchestrated, pre-planned, choreographed riots, and that will emerge from the evidence collected,” S-G Mehta submitted, claiming that evidence, including speeches and WhatsApp chats, revealed a “clear and discernible attempt to divide the society on communal lines”. Referring specifically to Sharjeel Imam’s alleged statements, the Centre’s law officer had told the apex court: ‘He (Imam) says it is his heartfelt wish that there be a chakka jam in every city where Muslims reside.”

S-G Mehta also sought to place reliance on WhatsApp chats recovered by the Delhi Police, which allegedly show “how the property is to be damaged, how money is to be collected”, adding that it was “a systematic and synchronised attempt to divide the society and divide the nation”.

On Thursday, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju, appearing for the Delhi Police, played before the top court video clips of Sharjeel Imam’s speeches as well as visuals of the 2020 riots. ASG Raju submitted that the material revealed during the course of the investigation reflected a “clear, deliberate, and coordinated” attempt to provoke unrest.

The Delhi Police, in its counter-affidavit, has described Umar Khalid as a “key conspirator” and “mentor” to others, including Imam, alleging that the conspiracy was pre-planned to coincide with the official visit of US President Donald Trump.

“This was done to draw the attention of ‘international media’ and to make the issue of CAA a global issue by portraying it as an act pogrom of the Muslim community in India. The issue of CAA was carefully chosen to serve as a ‘radicalising catalyst’ camouflaged in the name of ‘peaceful protest’,” the affidavit said. Earlier, the Delhi High Court had rejected the bail pleas of all the accused.