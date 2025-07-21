SC upholds relief to BJP MP Tejasvi Surya in criminal case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Karnataka government’s plea against a high court order quashing the criminal case against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.

“What is this? Don’t politicise the matter. Fight your battles before the electorate,” a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran said.

Surya was alleged to have disseminated fake news on a farmer’s suicide in state’s Haveri district.

The bench dismissed the appeal of the state government and cautioned its against politicisation of legal proceedings.

The case stemmed from a post shared by Surya on November 7, 2024, in which he cited a report from Kannada news portals claiming that a farmer, Rudrappa Channappa Balikai, had died by suicide after discovering that his land had been taken over by the Waqf Board.

The post was subsequently deleted after it emerged that the claim was unfounded.