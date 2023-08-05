SC verdict on Rahul Gandhi will further strengthen INDIA’s resolve: Mamata

Kolkata: The Supreme Court’s verdict staying the lower court’s order convicting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case will further strengthen the resolve of the opposition Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to fight against the BJP-led NDA, West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee said on Friday.

In a tweet after the apex court verdict came, Banerjee, who expressed her happiness over the development and also described the development as the victory of the judiciary.

“I am happy with the news about the MP-ship of @RahulGandhi. This will further strengthen the resolve of the INDIA alliance to unitedly fight for our motherland and win. A victory of the judiciary!” she posted.

In the past, Banerjee had been critical of Congress a number of times over the latter’s alliance with the CPI-M-led Left Front. She even went to the extent of saying that it will not be possible for her party to back the Congress if the latter’s state unit in West Bengal continues with its attack against her Trinamool.

On the other hand, the Congress state President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury too had made it clear that both the BJP and the Trinamool are the Congress’s opponents in West Bengal’s perspective.

Political observers feel that by welcoming the apex court verdict, Banerjee has given a subtle message to Congress to end the enmity in the state perspective and develop a bigger anti- BJP alliance in the national perspective.