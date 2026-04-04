Scabies scare in Bigg Boss Marathi 6 house, contestant speaks out

Mumbai: Actress-model Sonali Raut has reportedly sent a legal notice to the makers of Bigg Boss Marathi 6, alleging severe mental and physical distress during her time on the show including claims of contracting skin disease “scabies” due to “unhygienic living conditions”.

According to sources close to the development, Sonali has accused the production team of subjecting contestants to “extreme and unsafe conditions,” which she says led to serious health consequences.

She reportedly claimed that she developed scabies, a contagious skin condition, which she attributes to the unhygienic environment inside the house. She also claimed that the condition continues to affect her even after leaving the show.

“The environment was extremely unhygienic. There were big rats inside the kitchen eating away at the grocery and the same was being used to cook n contestants to feed on…The food that came from Endemol Production during ‘Weekend ka War’ had cockroaches coming out of the food,” claimed Sonali in a statement.

She added: “As a part of punishment only one washroom was used for all 17 contestants in which people used to smoke, litter, eat food… chicken, eggshells n dead rats around as you know men and women are different (sic).”

She shared that there was a shortage of single towels and bed sheets. Sonali went on to claim that people used each other’s towels, bedsheets and it was not changed for days.

Sonali also claimed that basic necessities were not adequately provided; only 17 toothbrushes and razors by the second week had to be borrowed from each other.

“There were times I was left starving and didn’t have proper food, no proper sleep… Electronic appliances like microwaves, clothes dryers which were there were used from Big Boss Hindi because it had stickers of previous contestants like Amaal, Tanya and Mridul..Appliances were not hygienic and not properly maintained,” she lamented.

Two days prior to the episode of “Weekend ka War “, Sonali had requested the cameras and host Rietesh Deshmukh to evict her because of the infection she is suffering but the channel and production house edited the part, a statement mentioned on behalf of the actress.

“My Agreement was shared with the fellow contestants which is clearly a breach of trust.”

The legal notice reportedly highlights concerns over inadequate medical attention and alleged negligence on the part of the show’s management.

“I trusted the platform, but my health and well-being were compromised. There needs to be accountability so that no one else suffers like this,” Sonali stated.