Scattered rains touch Hyderabad, provide respite from heat

Rain and thunderstorms welcomed residents in Khairatabad, Ameerpet, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Punjagutta, Yosufguda, Madhura Nagar, Tolichowki, Vanasthalipuram, and other localities.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 28th May 2023 7:30 pm IST
Rains likely to drizzle in Telangana for next 2 days; temp to drop
Rains (Representative image)

Hyderabad: Scattered rainfall along with thunderstorms hit Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon providing some respite to citizens from scorching heat. T

Rain and thunderstorms welcomed residents in Khairatabad, Ameerpet, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Punjagutta, Yosufguda, Madhura Nagar, Tolichowki, Vanasthalipuram, and other localities.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) recorded that CMTC Premises and Venkateshwara colony in Banjara Hills recieved 9mm and 7.8mm of rain, respectively.

MS Education Academy

The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) stated that while the temperature in the city is forecast to be between 38 and 41 degrees Celsius for the next three days, light to moderate showers are also expected in isolated areas in Hyderabad.

According to the IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagityal, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Rangareddy, Vikarabad and Sangareddy districts.

Despite the predicted rains, the maximum temperature in the state will hover between 39 to 45 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperatures will be in the range of 26 to 29 degree Celsius.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 28th May 2023 7:30 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button