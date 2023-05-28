Scattered rains touch Hyderabad, provide respite from heat

Hyderabad: Scattered rainfall along with thunderstorms hit Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon providing some respite to citizens from scorching heat. T

Rain and thunderstorms welcomed residents in Khairatabad, Ameerpet, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Punjagutta, Yosufguda, Madhura Nagar, Tolichowki, Vanasthalipuram, and other localities.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) recorded that CMTC Premises and Venkateshwara colony in Banjara Hills recieved 9mm and 7.8mm of rain, respectively.

The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) stated that while the temperature in the city is forecast to be between 38 and 41 degrees Celsius for the next three days, light to moderate showers are also expected in isolated areas in Hyderabad.

According to the IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagityal, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Rangareddy, Vikarabad and Sangareddy districts.

Despite the predicted rains, the maximum temperature in the state will hover between 39 to 45 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperatures will be in the range of 26 to 29 degree Celsius.