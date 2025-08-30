SCBA flags low representation of women judges in higher courts

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has flagged a resolution passed on Saturday, August 30, voicing deep concern over the unequally low representation of women in the higher judiciary, urging the Collegium to establish gender diversity in the upcoming judicial appointments, Livelaw reports.

The SCBA noted that high courts in states like Uttarakhand, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Manipur currently have no women judges. Out of nearly 1100 sanctioned posts of HC judges in the country, around 670 positions are held by men and 103 by women.

“No women were considered in the latest round of appointments. More worrying is that since 2021, no woman has been appointed to the Supreme Court,” the association said.

Currently, only Justice BV Nagarathna is the woman judge on the Bench of the top court.

The resolution highlighted the importance of gender balance on the Bench for fair representation, public trust, richer judicial insights, and a justice system that mirrors the diversity of society

Previously the SCBA president, senior advocate Vikas Singh had written to the Chief Justice of India two times urging proportional representation for women in the Higher judicial appointments.

The SCBA has requested the Chief Justice of India and the Collegium to give “urgent and due consideration” to the appointment of more women judges in the forthcoming rounds of judicial selections for both the Supreme Court and the High Courts.