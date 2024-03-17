SCCL mines record 18,144 metric tonne coal at Ramagundam in a day

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)-operated Ramagundam Open Cast Mine (RG 1) set a record by producing 18,144 metric tons of coal in a single day on Friday, March 15.

Since the company’s establishment, this is the record amount of coal mined in a single day at a coal mine. The chairman and the managing director, N Balram, appreciated the workers for this accomplishments.

The record coal production would motivate workers to meet the annual production target of 700 lakh metric tonne, with 14 days remaining to meet the targets.

According to the officials, the RG1 open-cast mine is operating for almost 20 hours per day in order to meet the target.