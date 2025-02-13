School girl dies by suicide over harassment in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a teenage girl in Telangana died by suicide over alleged harassment by the school principal.

The incident took place in an area under the jurisdiction of Medchal Police.

Telangana girl faced harassment over school fee

Speaking to Siasat.com, Medchal Police SHO said that a case has been registered against the school management after it was alleged that the girl took the extreme step due to harassment by the principal over the non-payment of the school term fee.

The school, located in Medchal Town, was reportedly putting immense pressure on the girl to clear the fee.

Suicide by hanging

The school girl, unable to bear the harassment, hanged herself to die by suicide in Telangana.

Although she was rushed to a local hospital, she did not survive.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation.