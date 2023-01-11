Schools in Hyderabad announce holidays for Sankranti

Hyderabad: Government and private schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana have announced holidays for Sankranti which symbolizes the end of the winter season.

All the schools in the state will remain closed for five days starting from January 13. The educational institutions will reopen on Thursday, January 18.

However, the holidays will not be applicable to missionary schools.

Ahead of Sankranti, kite business booms in Hyderabad

As the Sankranti festival approaches, the kite business has picked up pace in the markets of the Old City of Hyderabad. The business booms in many areas including Gulzar Hauz, Mangalhat, Hussaini Alam, and Dhoolpet.

Kite shops in the city’s traditional markets are stacked with kites of various colors and designs.

Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq

Aravind Singh, a trader from Dhoolpet, said that this year we expect more business. Currently, retail traders are coming to our shops to buy kites. In the coming days, young people who fly kites during Sankranti will reach the shops to buy kites.

Another trader of Gulzar Hauz, Shoaib said that they have a huge stock of various kites which include Dulhan kite, Ek Khalam, Do Khalam, Anda Patang, Jeebiya etc. Kites are usually named after their design.

Also Read Telangana: No toilets for girls in over 20 percent schools

Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq

Makar Sankranti

It is a festival that is celebrated across India. The festivities associated with it are referred by various names such as Magh Bihu in Assam, Maghi in Punjab, Maghi Saaji in Himachal Pradesh, Maghi Sangrand or Uttarain in Jammu, Sakrat in Haryana, Sakraat in Rajasthan, Uttarayana in Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, Ghughuti in Uttarakhand, Dahi Chura in Bihar, Makar Sankranti in Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sukarat in central India, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Sankranti in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and Shishur Senkrath in Kashmir.

It is a significant harvest holiday that has its roots in rural areas. Because it commemorates the Sun’s entry into the zodiac sign of cancer, this day is seen as exceptionally lucky. With this day, the cloudy days cease and the sunny days begin.

People celebrate this day with kite flying, eating til ke laddu, gajak, chikki, and other activities in several regions of the nation.