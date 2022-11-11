Telangana: No toilets for girls in over 20 percent schools

Hyderabad: The data from the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) of the Ministry of Education revealed that more than 20 percent of the schools in Telangana do have toilets for girls

As per Stats of India which analyzed the data, in entire India, as many as 78854 schools lack toilets for girls. In terms of percentage, it is 5.3 percent of the total schools in the country.

How lack of toilets impacts girls?

Lack of toilets severely impacts the health of girls as they will avoid eating food and drinking water during school timings.

Apart from it, girls drop out of school increases due to the lack of toilet facilities. During mensuration, most of the girls will avoid going to school if they don’t get toilet facilities.

What RTE says?

As per the Right to Education Act 2009, schools must have separate toilets for boys and girls within five years from the date of implementation of the legislation.

However, despite many years, many schools in Telangana and other states lack toilets for girls.

One of the reasons behind it could be a lack of budgetary allocation. In Telangana, the percentage of the budget for education has decreased.