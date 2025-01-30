Schools in Hyderabad receive bomb threat emails

Hyderabad: In the current week, two schools in Hyderabad received bomb threat emails. One was received on Tuesday and another on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Delhi Public School in Nacharam received an email warning that a bomb was planted on campus and could detonate at any moment.

Bomb threat turns hoax

After receiving the bomb threat email, the school immediately notified authorities. Upon receiving the information, Rachakonda police and Telangana police, along with bomb and dog squads, launched a search of the premises.

A thorough investigation was carried out, which revealed that the threat was a hoax.

The email was sent for technical analysis to trace the sender.

One of schools in Hyderabad’s Bolarum received threat

On Wednesday, the Army Public School (APS) in Bolarum received a bomb threat email.

Following the threat, panic prevailed in the school and its surrounding areas.

Upon getting the information, the management, the Army personnel, local police, and bomb squad conducted a search in the school.

As per the report, the management received a threat email on its official ID from an unidentified person.

After conducting an extensive search, the Army police confirmed that it was a hoax bomb threat.

Bolarum police are conducting an investigation into the case.