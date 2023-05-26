Schools in Hyderabad set to reopen next month as vacation nears end

With only a few more weeks left of the vacation, families who traveled to their hometowns are beginning to pack their bags

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 26th May 2023 9:08 am IST
schools in hyderabad
Representative Image

Hyderabad: As the summer vacation in Hyderabad draws to a close, schools in the city are preparing to reopen their doors to students in the coming weeks. Earlier, the Telangana Director of School Education announced that the summer holidays, which commenced on April 25, will conclude on the second Monday of the next month.

With only a few more weeks left of the vacation, families who traveled to their hometowns to spend quality time are beginning to pack their bags and make their way back to Hyderabad. Ahead of the new academic year, parents are also seen engaging in preparations, including shopping for notebooks, stationery, and textbooks for their children.

Also Read
Telangana Minority Residential Schools’ students excel in SSC exams

However, alongside the excitement, there have been reports of some schools in Hyderabad pressuring students to purchase books and uniforms exclusively from the school premises. This has left parents with only one option of buying these items at significantly higher prices than those available in the market.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 26th May 2023 9:08 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button