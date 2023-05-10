Telangana Minority Residential Schools’ students excel in SSC exams

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) today announced the much-awaited results of the SSC exams. The Telangana Minority Welfare Residential Schools have excelled in the results. These schools have achieved exceptional success, with over 94 percent of their students clearing the SSC exams.

Alongside the impressive results of Minority Welfare Residential Schools, other residential schools have also showcased their dedication to academic success. Social Welfare Residential Schools exhibited a pass percentage of 95.24 percent, while BC Welfare Residential Schools and Tribal Welfare Residential Schools achieved pass percentages of 95.03 percent and 92.93 percent, respectively.

Out of the 484,370 students who appeared for the SSC exams, a significant 86.60 percent, totaling 419,460 students, successfully passed. It is noteworthy that female students outperformed their male counterparts, with a pass percentage of 88.53 percent compared to 84.68 percent for boys.

Nirmal district emerged as the front-runner with an exceptional pass percentage of 99 percent, showcasing the exemplary performance of students from that region. Conversely, Vikarabad witnessed a lower pass percentage, with only 59.46 percent of candidates clearing the exam.

Meanwhile, Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced that the SSC advanced supplementary exams would be held from June 14 to June 22. The deadline for paying the examination fee is May 26.

The outstanding performance of Telangana Minority Residential Schools in the SSC results reflects their commitment to providing quality education and empowering students.