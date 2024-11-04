Schools in Hyderabad to observe five holidays in November

Hyderabad: In November, schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will observe five holidays.
These include a holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti.
Only one general holiday for schools in Hyderabad
According to the Telangana calendar, there is only one general holiday this month.
The government has declared a holiday on November 15 for Guru Nanak Jayanti.
Apart from this, some schools in Hyderabad may declare a holiday on November 16 for the “Birthday of Sayyid Muhammad al-Mahdi al-Mauood Jaunpuri.”
Additionally, there are four Sundays in the month.
Following is the list of holidays in November:
- November 3: Sunday
- November 10: Sunday
- November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti
- November 16: Birthday of Sayyid Muhammad al-Mahdi al-Mauood Jaunpuri (Optional)
- November 17: Sunday
- November 24: Sunday
16 holidays last month
Last month, schools in the city observed 16 holidays, with the Dasara vacation lasting 13 days.
Following the vacation, schools conducted Summative Assessment (SA) 1 from October 21 to 28.
This month, however, schools will observe only five holidays.