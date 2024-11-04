Schools in Hyderabad to observe five holidays in November

Hyderabad: In November, schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will observe five holidays.

These include a holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Only one general holiday for schools in Hyderabad

According to the Telangana calendar, there is only one general holiday this month.

The government has declared a holiday on November 15 for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Apart from this, some schools in Hyderabad may declare a holiday on November 16 for the “Birthday of Sayyid Muhammad al-Mahdi al-Mauood Jaunpuri.”

Additionally, there are four Sundays in the month.

Following is the list of holidays in November:

November 3: Sunday

November 10: Sunday

November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 16: Birthday of Sayyid Muhammad al-Mahdi al-Mauood Jaunpuri (Optional)

November 17: Sunday

November 24: Sunday

16 holidays last month

Last month, schools in the city observed 16 holidays, with the Dasara vacation lasting 13 days.

Following the vacation, schools conducted Summative Assessment (SA) 1 from October 21 to 28.

This month, however, schools will observe only five holidays.