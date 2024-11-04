Schools in Hyderabad to observe five holidays in November

These include a holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Schools in Telangana
Hyderabad: In November, schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will observe five holidays.

Only one general holiday for schools in Hyderabad

According to the Telangana calendar, there is only one general holiday this month.

The government has declared a holiday on November 15 for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Apart from this, some schools in Hyderabad may declare a holiday on November 16 for the “Birthday of Sayyid Muhammad al-Mahdi al-Mauood Jaunpuri.”

Additionally, there are four Sundays in the month.

Following is the list of holidays in November:

  • November 3: Sunday
  • November 10: Sunday
  • November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti
  • November 16: Birthday of Sayyid Muhammad al-Mahdi al-Mauood Jaunpuri (Optional)
  • November 17: Sunday
  • November 24: Sunday

16 holidays last month

Last month, schools in the city observed 16 holidays, with the Dasara vacation lasting 13 days.

Following the vacation, schools conducted Summative Assessment (SA) 1 from October 21 to 28.

This month, however, schools will observe only five holidays.

