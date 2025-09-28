Scientists demand release of Wangchuk, slam his detention under NSA

New Delhi: A group of scientists on Sunday condemned the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and demanded his immediate release.

The Breakthrough Science Society (BSS) also urged the Union Government to engage in constructive dialogue with Wangchuk to address the pressing concerns of the people of Ladakh and to protect its fragile environment.

Ladakh witnessed violent protests over demands for statehood and inclusion of the region in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution leading to the death of four persons.

Over 50 persons have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in rioting, while Wangchuk has been detained under the National Security Act and lodged in a jail in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur.

The BSS recalled that Wangchuk had undertaken a 21-day climate fast in March 2024 and also marched on foot from Leh to Delhi to draw attention to the vulnerability of the high Himalayas to climate change.

“This consistent history of non-violent action demonstrates his unwavering commitment to peaceful protest. Mr. Wangchuk has also denied any role in the violent incidents that occurred in Ladakh on 24-September 2025,” the BSS statement said.