Scindia talks to Sonia Gandhi in Parliament’s Central Hall

New Delhi: Ahead of the start of a function held in the Central Hall of Parliament House on Tuesday, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia came forward and greeted Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who was sitting in the front row.

Scindia stood there for some time talking to Sonia Gandhi and the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who was seated next to her.

The function was organised at the Central Hall to commemorate the last sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as well as to mark a ceremonial exit from the old Parliament building.

A little later, Scindia went and sat on the front seat of another row. However, before the programme started Chowdhury and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge who were sitting with Sonia Gandhi, went on the stage.

Scindia immediately got up from his seat and came to Sonia Gandhi’s seat who then shifted a bit and made space for him to sit. After this, during the entire programme, Scindia sat next to Sonia Gandhi.

