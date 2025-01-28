Scottish creator shakes Hyderabad’s food scene with honest reviews

Known for its vibrant and diverse food scene, Hyderabad attracts tourists from all over the world. The city’s rich culinary heritage, blending Mughlai, Telugu, and Hyderabadi flavors, offers a unique experience for anyone with a love for food. From iconic biryanis to Irani chai, Hyderabad is a haven for food lovers.

Among the many visitors, one Scottish travel creator has recently gained attention for his coverage of the city’s food on social media. Going by the name Hugh Abroad on Instagram, his hilarious takes on popular dishes and local spots have sparked a wave of reactions from locals and fellow foodies alike.

Hugh Abroad’s brutally honest reviews

In his videos, Hugh Abroad can be seen trying Hotel Shadab’s popular biryani, Nimrah Cafe & Bakery’s Irani chai and biscuits, Burhanpur’s Khowa Jalebi, Milan Juice Center’s Shehdood Malai and Shahran Hotel’s kebabs alongside various other street food.

However, his reviews aren’t always glowing. In each video, he provides an unfiltered and honest opinion, pointing out areas of improvement. While he rated Shadab’s biryani 10/10, he found the Osmania biscuit at Nimrah Cafe ‘dry’. In another video, he visited the famous Moazzam Jahi Market to try Shahran Hotel’s kebabs. While he found the boti kebab delicious, he discovered a wire in one of the pieces, which led him to deduct one point from the rating.

He also tried pistachio ice cream from one of the shops located in Moazzam Jahi Market. In his review, he called the flavour “the fakest pistachio I have ever tasted”. He pointed out its marshmallow-like consistency and criticized the flavour as being overly artificial, rating it 3/10.

Reactions pour in

Hugh Abroad’s videos have quickly gained traction among Hyderabadis, sparking lively discussions about his reviews. Many locals appreciated his unfiltered honesty while others felt he wasn’t exploring the best or most authentic food spots in the city. Some chimed in with their own recommendations, suggesting iconic eateries they believed would showcase the true essence of Hyderabad cuisine. Viewers also offered him tips on how to interact with vendors in the local language for a smoother experience.