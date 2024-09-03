SCR cancels 18 express trains, diverts 2 due to heavy rains

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall and waterlogging on tracks at multiple locations have led the South Central Railway to cancel 18 trains and divert two others, according to an official press release.

Following are the cancelled/diverted trains:

Revised -Bulletin No. 31 – SCR PR No. 359 on "Cancellation of Trains due to Heavy Rains" pic.twitter.com/OHNw9itaD7 — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) September 3, 2024

At least 16 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents, while some persons were still missing as heavy rains lashed several parts of Telangana since August 31 even as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged the Centre to declare the floods in the state as a national calamity.

Revanth Reddy, who visited flood victims and later held a review with ministers and officials at Khammam, said 16 people died, while crops in lakhs of acres suffered damage as per preliminary information, despite the government’s efforts to prevent loss of life and damage to property.

He said he has written to PM Narendra Modi to declare the heavy rains and flood as a national calamity and to visit the flood-hit areas.

He said as per preliminary estimates, the state suffered damage to the tune of Rs 5,438 crore due to the rains and floods.

“I appeal to the Prime Minister. The Centre should play the role of an elder brother and help Telangana in this hour of calamity,” he said.

He said the state government would provide an Rs five lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives due to the rains and flood, Rs 50,000 for loss of livestock, Rs 5,000 for loss of sheep and goat, Rs 10,000 per acre for crop damage and immediate financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to those whose houses were damaged in flooding.