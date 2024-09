SCR cancels 8 trains due to waterlogging on tracks

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) on Wednesday, September 4 cancelled eight trains due to waterlogging on tracks amid heavy rains.

Notable cancellations include train numbers 12740 (Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam), 12739 (Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad), 12745 (Secunderabad-Manuguru), 12746 (Manuguru-Secunderabad), and 17659 (Secunderabad-Bhadrachalam).

Trains cancelled on Thursday include train number 12706 from Secunderabad to Guntur; 12705 from Guntur to Secunderabad; 17660 from Bhadrachalam to Secunderabad.

Seven trains have been diverted due to bad weather including train number 12728 from Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam. This train has been has been diverted to Pagidipalli, Guntur, and Vijayawada, bypassing its scheduled stops at Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, and Khammam.

Train number 12760 (Hyderabad to Tambaram) and train number 12862 (Mahabubnagar to Visakhapatnam) have been diverted due to bad weather. Both trains are rerouted via Pagidipalli, Guntur, and Vijayawada, skipping their scheduled stops at Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, and Khammam.

Train number 18520 from Mumbai LTT to Visakhapatnam has been diverted to Pagidipalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, skipping its scheduled stops at Kazipet.

Train number 12738 (Secunderabad to Kakinada Town) has been diverted via Pagidipalli, Guntur, and Vijayawada due to weather-related disruptions. The train skipped its scheduled stops at Bhongir, Aler, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Nekkonda, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, and Rayanapadu.

Train number 12750 from Bidar to Machlipatnam has been diverted to Pagidipalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, skipping its stops at Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Nekkonda, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Madhira, Kondapalli.

Train number 12577 from Dharbanga to Mysuru was been diverted to Balharshah, Kazipet, Secunderabad, Sulehalli, Guntakal, Dharmavaram. The train bypassed its scheduled stop at Warangal, Vijayawada, Ongole, Gudur, Perambur.