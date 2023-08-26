SCR commissions longest 2.2 km flyover between Gudur and Manubolu

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday announced the commissioning of its longest rail-on-rail (RoR) flyover, having a length of 2.2 km, between the Gudur–Manubolu section.

The initiative is part of a third line to facilitate the cross-movement of trains between Vijayawada and Renigunta and Chennai and Vijayawada without detention of trains.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) constructed the flyover, which is the seventh such bridge in the zone while the previous longest was just 40 metres long.

Also Read Telangana: Pet food major Mars Inc to invest Rs 800 cr for expansion

The new one is electrified and has been built in a span of two years using PSC (pre-stressed concrete) and composite girders with lower overall maintenance costs.

“High-grade concrete and structural steel was used for the substructure, PSC girders and a slab of the flyover and the work was done within the railway land, avoiding expensive land acquisition,” said a press release.

This single-line rail flyover between Gudur and Manubolu has been designed to handle traffic in both directions and is fit to handle trains with 32.5 tonnes of axle load.

Gudur railway station, located on the busy Grand Trunk Route, is important for SCR and Southern Railway.

The new rail flyover will help ease train movements on this saturated section as it will facilitate the simultaneous movement of trains between Vijayawada to Renigunta and Chennai to Vijayawada via Gudur station.

Earlier, one of the train movements had to be stopped to facilitate the movement in one direction.

General manager of SCR Arun Kumar Jain said, “The simultaneous reception and dispatch facility offered by the rail flyover will eliminate detentions on account of cross-movements, improve the average speed of the trains and enhance the operational efficiency.”

He also complimented the RVNL and other departmental staff for completing the work expeditiously.