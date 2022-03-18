SCR makes record Rs 10,000 crores revenue through freight loading in 2021-22

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR), overcoming the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, has crossed a major milestone in freight revenue in the current financial year and has recorded a whopping 10,000 crores in freight revenue for the year 2021-22 (from April 2021 up to March 17th, 2022) by loading a total quantity of 112.51 Million Tonnes (MTs).

SCR’s conscious efforts in capturing new traffic and in improving the existing traffic have resulted in the achievement of this endeavour.

The growth in freight loading has been across the entire freight segment, with all commodities witnessing higher loading levels. The relentless efforts of SCR officials to attract freight business towards Railways combined with continuous monitoring of the movement of freight trains has helped in increasing 17.7% in revenue and 17.3% in loading as compared to the previous financial year i.e., 2020-2021.

The major contributors for this growth are commodities such as Coal with a load of 53.78 MTs, Cement with 32.339 MTs, Food grains with 7.980 MTs, Fertilizers with 5.925 MTs, Container services with 2.137 MTs, Raw Material for Steel Plants with 4.14 MTs and other commodities such as – Alumina Powder, Fly Ash, Granite, Sugar etc with 5.80 MTs.

The introduction of various freight incentive schemes and enhancement of freight handling facilities including infrastructure at several way-side stations has helped in registering robust growth in both freight revenue and loading. In addition, the newly formed business development units (BDU) at both divisional and zonal levels have contributed their might in improving the zonal freight basket.

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager appreciated the SCR team for their committed efforts in registering the best freight loading figures and also achieving the Rs 10,000-crore revenue landmark in the freight revenue segment. He advised the officials to continue the same momentum in order to scale the new heights in the freight loading and revenue performance of the Zone.