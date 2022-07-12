SCR reviews monsoon preparedness over its network

Updated: 12th July 2022
Hyderabad: South Central Railway General Manager (In-charge) Arun Kumar Jain held a review meeting with officials on monsoon preparedness at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad here on Monday.

The General Manager has instructed officials to strengthen patrolling at all identified vulnerable sections such as tracks, bridges and locations with heavy rainfall to prevent unsafe conditions.

He also asked the officials concerned to ensure cleaning and maintenance of side water drains, catch water drains and waterways to avoid flooding of tracks and ensure smooth running of trains. The General Manager advised the divisional railway managers to check the working of Anemometers fixed at critical locations and follow the guidelines in ensuring safety.

During the meeting, the General Manager emphasised on strict vigilance with regard to track maintenance during heavy rainfall, officials and supervisory staff should monitor the situation keenly during the night time also.

Arun Kumar Jain also advised the officials to make continuous announcements at railway stations about any changes in train schedules to keep the travelling public updated. The General Manager also directed the staff to send daily report on conditions at vulnerable sections so that proactive action can be taken to ensure safety.

The officials have been asked to keep close watch on weather warning reports and maintain liaison with State Irrigation department during heavy rainfall.

